Professor tackled during St. Louis community college meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Things get heated between an adjunct professor and a campus police officer at a St. Louis community college meeting. The incident was all captured on camera.

Steve Taylor, a math adjunct professor, is asked to leave the meeting after trustees demand that attendees do not clap after leaving the podium. Dozens of adjunct professors were in the meeting to discuss their bargaining agreement still up for debate. Taylor claims the school used excessive force while a college spokesperson says they stand by their actions.

The adjunct professor's union says they plan to continue trying to come up with a contract that pleases both parties. The college would not comment on where that agreement stands.