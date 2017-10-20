Rosemont police calls Jenkins’ death “sad,” an accident<

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Authorities in suburban Chicago have closed their investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found inside a hotel walk-in freezer.

Rosemont Police Chief Donald E. Stephens III said in a statement Friday the death of 19-year-old Jenkins was a “sad” accident.

Jenkins’ body was found Sept. 10 in a walk-in freezer at a Rosemont hotel where she had been attending a party. She was found about 24 hours after relatives contacted the hotel and police to report her missing.

Surveillance videos released by police days later show Jenkins, alone, wandering through a kitchen area near the freezer.

The circumstances surrounding her death generated controversy, with friends and family members questioning whether foul play had occurred.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says toxicology tests found alcohol, caffeine and an epilepsy/migraine medication in Jenkins’ system.