Route M reopens in Jefferson County after six months

ST. LOUIS, MO — A popular road in Jefferson County reopens. Route M had been closed for months because of a landslide. This latest news can't come soon enough for business owners who said their bottom line was suffering because of it.

Route M has been closed since May due to the heavy rains during the spring. Now its back open and its causing a lot of less travel headaches.

MoDOT was forced to close Route M between I-55 and Route 61 and 67 after those heavy rains caused a landslide. To make sure no one got hurt from falling rocks and debris, crews stabilized the hillside and utility poles that were leaning towards the road.

Residents say that with the Kimmswick Apple Butter Festival around the corner, this completion couldn't have come at a better time.