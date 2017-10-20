St. Louis Board of Aldermen honor child crime victim after Facebook campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis Board of Aldermen approved a resolution today honoring 7-year-old Deniya Irving. She is on a long road to recovery after being shot in the head in June. Her survival and recovery are a miracle. Thanks to a suggestion on Facebook by FOX 2's Elliot Davis, she was honored at city hall on Friday.

Using a walking cane, Deniya made her way to the Board of Aldermen floor. Once there she was awarded with a resolution honoring her recovery and triumph over tragedy. Elliot Davis asked Deniya Irving how she feels, she said, “Good!”

Four months ago Deniya was shot in the back of the head while driving in car with her family. Both her mom and dad died in the shooting, along with another man in the car. Her sister was unharmed. Doctors said she wouldn't survive. Now she is talking, walking, and back at school.

“It is just amazing! Nothing short of a miracle!” said grandmother Lawanda Griffin.

Deniya suffered severe brain damage. Her road to recovery is long but she has proven to be fighter. Davis suggested on Facebook that Deniya be honored by the St. Louis Board of Alderman and they agreed.

“I'm so thankful that you brought this up because it needed to happen. It is important and critical in so many ways,” said Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.

Aldermen thanked Deniya and her grandmother, and now guardian, for helping inspire a divided city.

“It is going to mean so much for her when she gets older. That's some thing she can look back on,” said grandmother Lawanda Griffin.

“This gives us opportunity to tell her story and celebrate her recovery and that family,” said Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.

Deniya and her grandmother say the award is icing on the cake along with her recovery.