The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ It’s Friday and time for the blender blog with Kevin Johnson. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic joined us with a list of who’s coming to town!
- Kenny Chesney`s 'Trip Around the World' Tour with Thomas Rhett, old dominion, Brandon lay, July 21, Busch stadium
- Chris Young`s 'Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour' with Kane Brown, Lanco, January13, Chaifetz Arena
- Brian Regan, January 12, Peabody Opera House
- 93.7 The Bull`s Santa Jam with Lee Brice, Midland, Easton Corbin, December 8, Peabody Opera House
- Galactic, March 15, The Pageant
- 'A Motown Christmas' With the Dramatics, December 2, The Ambassador
- The Ronald Isley leadership benefit concert with the Isley Brothers, October 28, Canceled
- Janet Jackson, Saturday, Chaifetz Arena
- Fall Out Boy, Blackbear, Jaden Smith, Saturday, Scottrade Center
- Cedric the entertainer and friends with Sheilae, Saturday, Peabody Opera House
- Needtobreathe, Saturday, The Pageant, Sold Out
- George Winston, Saturday, the Sheldon Concert Hall
- Bruce Bruce, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Helium Comedy Club
- Katy Perry, Noah Cyrus, Sunday, Scottrade Center