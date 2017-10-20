Wildlife Rescue Center to host ‘Tails of The Night’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The Wildlife Rescue Center rehabilitates injured, sick and orphaned native wildlife and releases healthy animals to their natural habitat. They're gearing up to host their annual Tails of The Night. The event is filled with costumed night hikes, campfire, and creepy-crawly fun!

Executive Director Kim Rutedge joined us at FOX 2 to tell us about the fun.

Tails of the Night

Wildlife Rescue Center in Ballwin

Saturday, October 28th, 2017

5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

For more information visit: www.mowildlife.org/events