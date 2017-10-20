Wildlife Rescue Center to host ‘Tails of The Night’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The Wildlife Rescue Center rehabilitates injured, sick and orphaned native wildlife and releases healthy animals to their natural habitat. They're gearing up to host their annual Tails of The Night. The event is filled with costumed night hikes, campfire, and creepy-crawly fun!
Executive Director Kim Rutedge joined us at FOX 2 to tell us about the fun.
Tails of the Night
Wildlife Rescue Center in Ballwin
Saturday, October 28th, 2017
5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
For more information visit: www.mowildlife.org/events