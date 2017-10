Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Samantha Rivera, 36, pleaded guilty to health care fraud and identity theft. She admitted to lying about her nursing credentials and work experience after spending months working as a nurse at a St. Louis hospital.

In September 2016 Rivera used the name and license number of a New Mexico nurse with a similar name to get a job at St. Alexius Hospital. She worked there as a nurse in the intensive care unit and geriatric psych ward.

Rivera faces 10 to 16 months in federal prison.