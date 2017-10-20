Woman shot at vigil for man killed at Shell gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Authorities say a woman has been shot while attending a candlelight vigil for a slain man in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the woman wasn't conscious or breathing after gunfire erupted Thursday night as family and friends gathered at the site of a double shooting that happened one day earlier. Homicide detectives were called to investigate.

The Wednesday shooting left a 28-year-old man dead and a 26-year-old man hospitalized with multiple wounds. The slain man's name wasn't immediately released.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371 TIPS.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch