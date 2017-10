× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 20, 2017

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 20, 2017.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment One features highlights of these high school football playoff games.

McCluer North at CBC

University City at Parkway Central

Parkway South at Webster Groves

Northwest (Cedar Hill) at Kirkwood

SLUH at Ritenour

Windsor at Ladue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone features highlights of these high school football playoff games.

Union at Parkway West

St. Dominic at Parkway North

Fox 2 Sports Anchor Charlie Marlow and local high school sports analyst Earl Austin Jr. also talked about Chaminade basketball player Jericole Hellems announcing he will play his college basketball at North Carolina State.