Arts Pop: City Museum celebrates 20 years

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis’ iconic City Museum is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The museum/playground was founded by artist Bob Cassilly inside of what was once an International Shoe Company factory and warehouse in downtown St. Louis. Cassilly bought the building in 1993 and the City Museum opened to the public on October 25, 1997.

The museum is full of re-purposed architectural and industrial objects and is constantly changing and growing. Bob Cassilly died in 2011, but workers known as Cassilly’s crew continue his work.

The City Museum welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

