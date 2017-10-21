Carjacking leads to high-speed chase in Metro East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL – Two men are in custody after Bellville police say they carjacked a Walmart shopper at gunpoint and led police on a chase.

The carjacking happened the Belleville Walmart located on Green Mount Commons Drive.

Captain John Moody with the Belleville Police Department said the carjacking happened around 630 Saturday evening.

He says the men approached the victim and stole their silver Honda and drove away.

That`s when a Belleville police officer spotted the car in St. Clair County which led to a police chase.

The pursuit went through multiple counties and cities, including East St. Louis, Centreville, And Cahokia.

The captain says the chase then led back to East St. Louis and that`s when the suspects crashed into two cars at the intersection of 18th and Missouri.

The two suspects involved in this case are now in custody.

Fox 2 has been told that some of the passengers in the other cars hit were taken to the hospital.

There`s no word on the extent of their injuries or conditions.