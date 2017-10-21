× Chicago restaurant brawl leaves 3 with gunshot wounds

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago Police are investigating a brawl in a fast food restaurant in which three people suffered gunshot wounds.

A cell phone video obtained by the Chicago Tribune shows several men and women throwing punches, hurling chairs and wrestling on the floor at a Taco Burrito King in Chicago’s Greektown restaurant early Saturday before a gunshot can be heard.

Police say the alleged gunman and two others suffered gunshot wounds, none of which are considered life threatening. They say they anticipate the 26-year-old man will face gun charges. They say they will not identify him until he is charges.