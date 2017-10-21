ST. LOUIS - Dogs can experience back pain from injuries just like humans can. That's why chiropractic treatment can be beneficial to your pets. Dr. Susan Roecker explains how this treatment can help your pets and lessen their pain. For more information, visit: www.AMCMA.org
Chiropractic treatment for pets
-
How chiropractic treatment can be beneficial to pets
-
Fleas test positive for the Plague in Arizona
-
Bacterial outbreak in 7 states linked to puppies from pet store chain, CDC says
-
Chiropractic care for pets
-
Pet safety during Halloween
-
-
Common knee injuries and treatments
-
National Preparedness Month and Pet Preparedness Kits
-
St. Louis County acquires ‘Pet Disaster Relief’ trailer
-
STLMoms- Selecting the correct backpack for school
-
Long term effects of SI joint pain
-
-
Pain free tattoo removal
-
Better Business Bureau- Finding reliable pet sitters
-
Provident’s Rooster Run this weekend in Forest Park