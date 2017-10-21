Chiropractic treatment for pets

October 21, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Dogs can experience back pain from injuries just like humans can. That's why chiropractic treatment can be beneficial to your pets. Dr. Susan Roecker explains how this treatment can help your pets and lessen their pain. For more information, visit: www.AMCMA.org