Gun violence erupts again in the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Metropolitan Police spent Saturday morning investigating multiple shootings including 2 homicides. Police responded to the intersection of Boyle and Gibson just before 1 a.m. They found a male victim who had been shot and killed.

The second homicide of the morning was reported shortly before 8 a.m. The victim was found near the intersection of Hodiamont and Maple. Police believe he was in his 20’s and was shot multiple times.

Police also responded to a shooting near Kingshighway and Thekla. Investigators on the scene believed the man to be in his 40’s. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and is expected to survive.

“This is an eerie reminder of who we are,” said James Clark, Better Family Life’ VP of Community Outreach.

Clark’s organization has gone door to door in high crime neighborhoods trying to take a community approach to stopping violence. The organization is sponsoring its annual PeaceFest later this month. http://betterfamilylife.org/peacefest-2017/

“This is the most pressing issue facing the metropolitan area right now. The fact that men, women and children are shot literally every day on the streets of St. Louis,” he said.

Rev. Gregory Purnell lives near Hodiamont and Maple. He shook his head in disbelief over a shooting victim being found near his home.

“It’s almost like we’re conditioned to this,” he said. “It’s the norm.”

Purnell said religion helped turn his life around. He said he also encourages young men to carve out their own future.

“Create something, you know I have a lawn service and have been doing it for 19 years,” he said. “I’m 64.”