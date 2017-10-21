× HAMILTON single tickets go on sale at the Fabulous Fox Theatre

ST. LOUIS – HAMILTON tickets are going on sale to the public on Monday, October 23, at 9am. Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Fabulous Fox Theatre made the announcement Saturday morning that tickets will be available for performances April 3–22, 2018.

On Monday, October 23 at 9 am, tickets will be available at www.metrotix.com, by phone at (314) 534-1111 or in person at the Fabulous Fox box office, located at 531 North Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103.

There will be a 4 ticket limit per transaction, and one transaction allowed per person. Ticket prices range from $80 to $175 with a limited number of $295 and $500 premium seats available for select performances. There will also be a lottery for forty $10 Orchestra seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Producer, Jeffrey Seller sent out this warning to all those who want to buy tickets:

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases should be made through an authorized Fabulous Fox Theatre ticket source: either the Fabulous Fox box office, MetroTix.com or by phone at 314-534-1111.”

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonOnBroadway.com, www.Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical, www.Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical and www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical.