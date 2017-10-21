High school marching bands compete for championship at The Dome

Posted 9:58 pm, October 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:17PM, October 21, 2017

ST. LOUIS – Saturday thousands were at the The Dome in downtown St. Louis to cheer on their favorite Marching Band.

The competition featured high school bands from Illinois, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Texas, Minnesota, Kentucky, Colorado and South Dakota.  All of the bands were competing in the Music for All’s Bands of American St. Louis Super Regional Championship.  Of the 64 bands at the competition, 14 will be chosen for the finals that will determine the champion.

 