Illinois city, county to implement domestic violence program

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Authorities in a northern Illinois city are preparing to enact additional, proactive domestic violence response efforts.

The Rockford Register Star reports that starting Nov. 1, the Lethality Assessment Program _ Maryland Model will immediately connect social services to victims of domestic violence who are most likely to be seriously hurt or killed.

The program will be paid through a $1.5 million federal Office on Violence Against Women grant to the Winnebago County domestic violence coordinated courts. Results of the two-year program will be analyzed by the Northern Illinois University’s Center for the Study of Family Violence and Sexual Assault, along with Yale University.

Rockford police responded to more than 500 domestic-related violent crimes last year, including sex crimes, aggravated assaults and robberies.