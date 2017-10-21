Peoria police officers to widely use body cameras by spring

PEORIA, Ill. – A police department in central Illinois is months away from providing body cameras to its officers

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports officials say it will be March or April when Peoria Police Department officers start wearing them on their beats.

Police Chief Jerry Mitchell says it’s always only been a question of when _ not if _ officers will begin using them.

Advocates of police reform nationwide have pushed for their use. They say they help ensure officers are held accountable for abuses and can also help officers show they acted properly.

Mitchell has long advocated their use. He says the city should have around 140 by spring and that’s enough for officers on patrol.

Area law enforcement agencies have been participating in a two-year, federal-funded body camera program.