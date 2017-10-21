Suburban neighborhood evacuated after gas explosions

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. – Residents of a neighborhood in a Chicago suburb are being allowed back into their homes after a series of fires and explosions forced them to evacuate.

Officials told WLS-TV in Chicago there were more than 10 fires and explosions on Friday in Willowbrook southwest of Chicago. One 80-year-old woman suffered serious burns but she is expected to survive.

They say it appears that the fires and explosions were by gas leaking from a gas station in nearby Westmont into the sewage system. Westmont Deputy Fire Chief James Connelly says crews were pumping out groundwater and the gasoline tanks. After the situation was stabilized, residents could return to their homes Saturday morning.

The investigation into how the gas got into the sewage system is continuing.