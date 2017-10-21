Taylor Swift’s new song decoded

Try not to be shocked that Taylor Swift wrote a song about a guy.

The singer dropped her new single, “Gorgeous,” early Friday, and fans have been trying to read the tea leaves to figure out if the lyrics are about her reported current boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.

“You’re so gorgeous/I can’t say anything to your face/’Cause look at your face/And I’m so furious/At you for making me feel this way/But what can I say?/You’re gorgeous,” Swift sings.

Lines such as “Ocean blue eyes looking in mine/I feel like I might sink and drown and die” (Alwyn has blue eyes) and “You should take it as a compliment. That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk” (he has a British accent) are being pointed to as definitive proof that Swift is sharing her feelings about her new love.

The pair have been keeping their relationship under wraps.

Alwyn, 26, stars with Emma Stone in the film “The Favourite,” set for release next year.

“Gorgeous” is the third single off Swift’s new album, “Reputation,” which is scheduled to come out November 10.