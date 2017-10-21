× Two homicides and two other shootings Friday night and Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS – There have been multiple shootings and homicides Friday night and Saturday morning in St. Louis.

At around 1 am Saturday morning there was a fatal shooting at Boyle and Gibson. The victim was male. The circumstances are unknown at this time.

A second homicide occurred Saturday morning before 7:45 am at Catalpa and Maple. The male victim was found dead with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the rear of the head. Homicide is investigating this incident.

Friday night at around 8:10 pm a male victim arrived at an area hospital shot in both legs. He was conscious and breathing.

Early Saturday morning, shortly after 2 am, there was a shooting at North Broadway and East Grand. Two victims of the shooting walked into an area hospital. Both victims are stable. Other circumstances are unknown at this time.