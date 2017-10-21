Volunteers clean up River des Peres watershed Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Saturday, October 21, 2017, is the 15th Annual River des Peres Trash Bash. Volunteers will clean up the rivers and creeks within the River des Peres watershed from 9 am to Noon and then enjoy an appreciation pizza lunch and celebration at Willmore Park from Noon to 2 pm.

In past years, people have found some odd and interesting items in the rivers and creeks. Among them, swords and gun magazines. Prizes are actually awarded in this effort for the “best” trash finds in three categories - the biggest, weirdest and most expensive trash finds.

Several sites are included in the clean-up in St. Louis City and County, including Gravois Creek, Deer Creek, McKenzie Creek, the Mississippi River and of course the River des Peres. Last year, volunteers removed 161 tires, 1.4 tons of scrap metal, 1.3 tons of recycling material and 5 tons of trash from rivers and creeks.