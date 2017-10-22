Board of Aldermen honor child nearly given up for dead with resolution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Tonight more on the dramatic appearance of one of St. Louis city's youngest crime victims at the Board of Aldermen.

My campaign on Facebook led the President of the Board of Alderman to honor 7-year-old Deniya Irving with a resolution.

Deniya was shot in the head and her parents shot and killed as the family sat in a car in a north St Louis neighborhood.

Deniya was nearly given up for dead, as media reports and family members said she had died.

But she was very much alive as she came down to city hall to be honored by the Board of Aldermen.

She's still has a long road ahead of her as she battles to recover from brain damage caused by the shooting.

But people like her Grandmother Lawanda Griffin, who was at the board with her have never given up. They're betting on Deniya's recovery.

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting.