How to properly life a car seat to avoid back injuries

ST. LOUIS - Continually lifting a car seat the wrong way can cause chronic lower back pain. Lauren Stief, with Athletico, is in the studio Sunday morning talking about the easiest and safest ways to left a heavy car seat.
· Install car seat properly into vehicle
· Always lift with your legs never your back
· Center the car seat in front of your body when lifting
· Never twist with your lower back to prevent injuries
At all Athletico clinics they provide a free injury screening to new clients if you feel that have excessive pain.
