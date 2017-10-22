How to properly life a car seat to avoid back injuries

ST. LOUIS - Continually lifting a car seat the wrong way can cause chronic lower back pain. Lauren Stief, with Athletico, is in the studio Sunday morning talking about the easiest and safest ways to left a heavy car seat.

·      Install car seat properly into vehicle

·      Always lift with your legs never your back

·      Center the car seat in front of your body when lifting

·      Never twist with your lower back to prevent injuries

 

At all Athletico clinics they provide a free injury screening to new clients if you feel that have excessive pain.

 

