November election could give first responders pay raises in St. Louis if voters pass Prop P

ST. LOUIS – With a little over a week to go before a municipal special election in the City of St. Louis. Voters in the city are being asked to pass Proposition P, which could give raises to St. Louis city`s first responders.

The choice of giving St. Louis police raises is hanging in the balance and it will be all up to city voters if it will pass.

If the measure is approved, it would mean a half cent sales tax increase to raise $20 million dollars per year.

That money is expected to go towards giving raises to St. Louis city police and firefighters.

Following the Stockley verdict a little over a month ago, the city found itself millions of dollars in debt due to police officers overtime.

State Representative Donna Baringer says she`s confident that the proposition will pass in her district and she`s hopeful that the same is reflected in other parts of St. Louis city.

St. Louis city voters have just little over a week to make up their minds, as election day is on November 7th.