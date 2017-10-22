× Officer involved shooting in Farmington MO

FARMINGTON, MO – A burglary suspect was shot by police this morning in Farmington Missouri.

Police say around 4 am Sunday morning the suspect was found in the basement of a home on Dawn Street. As officers were searching for the suspect in the basement, officers heard the sound of ammo being loaded into a weapon. The officers commanded that the suspect come out with his hands up.

Officers then reported several shots fired in the basement.

The officer retreated from the home and took cover outside, again calling for the suspect to come out.

More gunfire was heard from the residence, and a short time later the suspect exited the house with an assault rifle.

Officers returned fire striking the suspect.

The suspect was place in custody, suffering from a gunshot wound to his left side.

The was transported to the Parkland Hospital for treatment and was later booked into the St. Francois County Jail.

The 29-year-old suspect is facing charges of burglary, assault upon a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a weapon, property damage and felon in possession of a firearm.

His bond has been set at $373,000.