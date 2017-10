× Pedestrian struck and killed near Collinsville

Near Collinsville, Ill. – Illinois State Police confirm that they are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. The accident occurred Saturday night around 11:30pm.

A male pedestrian was walking on Illinois Route 159 at Tanglewood Parkway, which is located between Fairview Heights & Collinsville.

The pedestrian was struck and killed. The driver stopped and called police. The name of victim has not been released.