ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts host Mike Colombo spoke with Fox 2’s John Brown about St.Louis​’ bid to land Amazon’s second headquarters.

Post-Dispatch reporter Celeste Bott joined the show to discuss controversy this week at the St.Louis Board of Alderman.

Fox 2’s Elliot Davis helped continue that discussion by sharing his role in helping a St.Louis girl get recognized by the BOA.

The show concluded with Mike Colombo sharing Christopher Ave’s trending topics.