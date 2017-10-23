× 9 hurt when SUV backs into suburban Chicago restaurant

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities say nine people were injured when an SUV backed into the front of a suburban Chicago restaurant over the weekend.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at Toluca’s Restaurant in Waukegan. A statement from police says two adults and a child in the restaurant were critically injured and two adults and two children who were at the restaurant had lesser injuries.

Police say the woman who was driving and a young child in the SUV were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was cited for improper backing and reckless driving and is scheduled to appear in court next month.