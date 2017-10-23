Police search for suspect in Maryville University theft

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO – Town and Country police are asking for help finding a person whole stole electronics from a Maryville University office. Surveillance images show a suspect entering a building on the campus of Maryville University on the afternoon of Thursday, September 14, 2017.

Once inside, the suspect stole electronics, valued at $800, from a faculty member’s office.

The suspect is described as a black male with a well kept mustache, beard, and goatee. The day of the theft he was wearing a baseball cap, white short sleeve t-shirt, red pants, and red shoes.