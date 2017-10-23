Attorney talks ACLU unlawful assembly lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Another protest took place Sunday outside of St. Louis Police Headquarters. It's a common sight since the Jason Stockley decision last month. The former St. Louis police officer was acquitted in the killing of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Since last week, the aftermath of that decision is in federal court. The ACLU filed a class action lawsuit against St. Louis City alleging unlawful and unconstitutional actions against people by police during protests. That case resumes this Thursday.

Attorney Chet Pleban is watching the proceedings with great interest. He joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss some observations.