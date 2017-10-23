Beloved De Smet coach to be laid to rest Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Mo. _The De Smet High School assistant football coach who was shot and killed last week will be laid to rest today. Jaz Granderson, 27, was a former Kirkwood High School, Lindenwood University and University of Northern Iowa football player.

Police received a report of a shooting at around 1:00am Monday at the intersection of Minnesota near Hill in the city of St. Louis. A witness reported hearing a vehicle leave the area at a high rate of speed. A woman who lives near the scene says the victim pounded on her apartment window asking for help.

She told FOX 2 Granderson said he had been shot and his SUV stolen. The woman also said Granderson indicated he had been shot in his car.

That woman called police once she realized the man had been shot and needed help.

Investigators say Granderson was shot in the stomach. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken from the scene but then died at a local hospital.

De Smet Jesuit High School sent this release to FOX 2:

"The De Smet Jesuit community is mourning the loss of Jaz Granderson, an assistant varsity football coach, who passed away last night (Sunday, October 15). Coach Granderson was a member of the De Smet Jesuit football staff for two seasons. He was the first assistant coach hired by Head Varsity Football Coach Rob Steeples in 2016.

Coach Steeples, his staff, De Smet Jesuit counselors and administrators are supporting students during this difficult time."

Granderson's visitation is will begin at 10 a.m. at Central Baptist Church on Washington Avenue. The funeral service begins at 11 a.m.