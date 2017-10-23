Chesterfield police looking for suspected shoplifter

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Chesterfield police are looking for a person dressed in a “bold ensemble” who stole a pair of high-priced headphones earlier this month from a local retailer.

According to a police spokesperson, the robbery occurred October 13 at Walmart.

Police described the suspect’s attire as, “my shorts say ‘summer jammin’, but my shirt says ‘back off, buster.'”

Anyone with information on this person’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.