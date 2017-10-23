CUREiosity Nov. 3 at The Four Seasons Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _For 12-years running, CUREiosity has been showcasing the Rock Docs in St. Louis and raising money for cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center. It's happening again November 3 at The Four Seasons Hotel.

Dr. Andrea Hagemann, who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology and Justin Van Matre, one of the co-chairs of the CUREiosity event joined us on the morning show with more.

CUREiosity

7:00pm - Midnight on Friday, November 3rd

The Four Seasons Hotel

999 N. 2nd St.

Downtown St. Louis

To learn more visit: CUREiositySTL.org