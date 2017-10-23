CUREiosity Nov. 3 at The Four Seasons Hotel

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _For 12-years running, CUREiosity has been showcasing the Rock Docs in St. Louis and raising money for cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center. It's happening again November 3 at The Four Seasons Hotel.
Dr. Andrea Hagemann, who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology and Justin Van Matre, one of the co-chairs of the CUREiosity event joined us on the morning show with more.
CUREiosity
7:00pm - Midnight on Friday, November 3rd
The Four Seasons Hotel
999 N. 2nd St.
Downtown St. Louis
To learn more visit: CUREiositySTL.org