Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…OCTOBER 24, 2017

Colder weather in play for Tuesday…strong and gusty northwest winds all day long…the flow coming around a giant low pressure stuck over the Great Lakes… a mix of clouds and sun…a few wind driven showers…a chilly raw day to be out and about…scattered frost remains on the table late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning…then typical cool Wednesday…warmer Thursday…then here comes the Fall version of an arctic cold front for Friday…and a hard freeze on the table for the weekend…could we see a few snow flurries here and there as the cold takes over…Friday evening…thats a solid maybe.