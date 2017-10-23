Fathers who’ve lost daughters in crashes preach safe driving to students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO - On Monday, a special message was delivered at Eureka High School . Fathers who've lost their daughters in deadly car crashes spoke out about the importance of safe driving.

The goal of Monday’s Dads & Daughters presentation was simple: honor four young women who lost their lives in car accidents and bring awareness to driving safety.

Shawn Archambault’s daughter, Kaela, died in a car accident in 2010. She was 20, his oldest child, and the one his other children looked up to.

Lauren and Kathleen Oliver were passengers in a car that lost control in August of 2013. They both lost their lives in the crash. Lauren was 18 and Kathleen was 17. Their father, Sam Oliver, reminded students that a third of all teenage deaths happen in transportation accidents.

“For us to have the opportunity to come and address the need to drive safe and be responsible around alcohol, be responsible with seat belts, we can a save a life. Maybe more than one,” said Oliver.

Three years ago, Eureka was devastated by another death. Natalie Timm had just started her senior year when she passed away in a one car accident. The deaths of these 4 beautiful young women are a reminder of what can happen on the road.

Eureka High School’s principal Charlie Crouther says, “It a shame we lost these girls but the message here today is for students to make wise decisions while driving. Especially paying attention and not becoming distracted.”

Sam Oliver said, “We got 2,000 kids in there, hopefully they all heard the message

Monday’s Dads & Daughters event was presented by the KMA Foundation and it's Take The Pledge initiative, which encourages kids to sign pledge cards stating they will be safe while driving. They have pledges in twenty high schools in five counties and want to hit all 114 counties in the state of Missouri.