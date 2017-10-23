Habitat for Humanity tool trailer stolen

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a tool trailer stolen from Habitat for Humanity overnight.

In a Facebook post, Habitat for Humanity St. Louis said the trailer was stolen between 6 p.m. Sunday, October 22 and 6 a.m. Monday, October 23 at a build site in the 7600 block of Vermont.

The trailer and tools inside are worth approximately $75,000. The tools are permanently labeled with “Property of HFHSL” or “Property of Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis” and “Not for Sale.”

Anyone with information on the trailer’s whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.