“Hamilton” single tickets on sale Monday at The Fabulous Fox

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Single tickets to see the hit show "Hamilton" at the Fabulous Fox Theatre go on sale Monday morning (Oct. 23). "Hamilton" blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway to tell the story of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton. The show is a hit on Broadway and has been seen by sold out crowds around the world.

Tickets will be available for performances April 3–22, 2018. The best availability for single tickets is in week three (April 17-22).

Single tickets for "Hamilton" go on sale at 9 a.m. They may be purchased online at www.metrotix.com, by phone at (314) 534-1111 or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office (531 North Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103). One transaction per person with a four ticket limit per transaction.

Tickets range from $80-$175 with a limited number of premium seats for select performances. Officials with the Fabulous Fox and "Hamilton" encourage people to get their tickets through an authorized Fabulous Fox Theatre ticket source to avoid overpriced or counterfeit tickets.

There will be a lottery for $10 orchestra seats for all Fabulous Fox Theatre performances. Details will be announced closer to the show date. In other cities, people can register for the lottery 48 hours before a performance online or through the "Hamilton" app.

for information on "Hamilton," visit www.hamiltononbroadway.com, www.facebook.com/hamiltonmusical, www.instagram.com/hamiltonmusical and www.twitter.com/hamiltonmusical.