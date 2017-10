Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _We know what pop star Katy Perry was doing last night in St. Louis. She was performing at Scottrade Center. Well, what did she do in town on Saturday? She crashed a wedding!

Perry dropped in unannounced at the nuptials of Hayley and Blonie Dudney at The Four Seasons Hotel.

She danced with the guests for about 10 minutes before leaving the party. Perry was also spotted at the Janet Jackson concert Saturday night.