× Man faces gun charges after Chicago restaurant brawl

CHICAGO (AP) _ A Chicago man faces felony charges after he allegedly shot two people during a weekend brawl at a fast found restaurant.

On Monday, Chicago police said 26-year-old Deshaun Carter is charged with aggravated battery, discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting happened at Taco Burrito King in the city’s Greektown neighborhood early Saturday. A cell phone video shows several men and women throwing punches, hurling chairs and wrestling on the restaurant floor before at least one gunshot can be heard.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds that are not life threatening. Police say Carter also shot himself in the leg.