ST. LOUIS - We've got a BIG puppy for our Pet of the Week. Meet Hersey, an 18-month-old mastiff/terrier mix that weighs a whopping 77 pounds!

This sweet boy came to the Metro East Humane Society from the local animal control.

Hershey does well with other dogs, is friendly with everyone he meets, including kids, and loves going on car rides. He's still a puppy and has plenty of energy, so he would do well in a home with bigger children and with humans who can take him on longer walks to tucker him out.

He is potty-trained and knows some basic commands, but like many young dogs, will need additional work.

If you are interested in learning more about Hershey, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

In addition, MEHS is offering $25 adoptions on all cats four months and older during the entire month of October.