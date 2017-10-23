× “Secret Weapon” Oquendo back on Cardinals staff, McGee and Shildt named to new roles

ST. LOUIS, MO– The Secret Weapon is coming back to St. Louis. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced changes to their 2018 Major League coaching staff, including the news that Jose Oquendo has been named Third Base Coach.

Fan favorite former player Willie McGee has been named to the coaching team after serving as a Special Assistant to the General Manager in recent years. Current Third Base Coach Mike Shildt has been named Bench Coach.

Oquendo, 54, stepped aside as the team’s Third Base Coach in 2016 due to health reasons. He spent 16 seasons as the Cardinals Third Base Coach (2000-15). He spent the last two years working with the team’s prospects in Jupiter, Florida. The “Secret Weapon” played professionally for 17 years with the Mets and the Cardinals.

McGee, 58, joins the Major League coaching staff for the first time, having spent the 2013-17 seasons serving as a Special Assistant to the General Manager. A member of the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame, McGee spent 18 years in the majors with the Cardinals, Oakland A’s, San Francisco Giants, and Boston Red Sox.

Shildt, 48, has been a member of the Cardinals organization since 2004 and spent this past season serving as Quality Control Coach and also Third Base Coach with the Major League team. He managed in the Cardinals farm system for eight years.

The Cardinals are still working to fill coaching vacancies for both Pitching Coach and Bullpen Coach.