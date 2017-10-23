Smithsonian museum to exhibit post from pipeline protest

Posted 9:12 am, October 23, 2017, by

Members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and their supporters opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) confront bulldozers working on the new oil pipeline in an effort to make them stop, September 3, 2016, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. (Photo credit ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian is adding some history from the recent protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access pipeline.

The museum is adding a nearly 12-foot-tall mile-marker post created by activists to its exhibit on treaties called “Nation to Nation: Treaties Between the United States and American Indian Nations.”

Museum Director Kevin Gover says treaties were at the heart of the protest, which maintained the $3.8 million pipeline to move North Dakota oil to Illinois violated Native rights. He calls it “truly a historic event.”

The protest camp at times held thousands of people. Between August 2016 and February 2017 there were 761 arrests.

The mile-marker post was constructed by protesters to show how far they had traveled. It’ll remain on exhibit through 2021.