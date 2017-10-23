× Smithsonian museum to exhibit post from pipeline protest

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian is adding some history from the recent protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access pipeline.

The museum is adding a nearly 12-foot-tall mile-marker post created by activists to its exhibit on treaties called “Nation to Nation: Treaties Between the United States and American Indian Nations.”

Museum Director Kevin Gover says treaties were at the heart of the protest, which maintained the $3.8 million pipeline to move North Dakota oil to Illinois violated Native rights. He calls it “truly a historic event.”

The protest camp at times held thousands of people. Between August 2016 and February 2017 there were 761 arrests.

The mile-marker post was constructed by protesters to show how far they had traveled. It’ll remain on exhibit through 2021.