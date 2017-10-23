Song of the Day – ON YOUR FEET!

“Turn The Beat Around!” Emilio & Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to be at the top of the pop music world. Now, you can watch their story in an all new show, GET ON YOUR FEET! at the Fox Theatre. Playing November 7-19, this is a show that will have you dancing along!

From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. From international super stardom to life-threatening tragedy, ON YOUR FEET! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet.

