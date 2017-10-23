Two armed robberies reported in same hour in Dogtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police responded to two armed robberies that occurred within the same hour in the Dogtown neighborhood.

In each incident, individuals reported that as they were leaving their vehicle, they were approached by 2 men.

At about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, a 45-year-old man said the suspects approached him in the rear alley to the 6800 block of Plateau. One of the men displayed a firearm, while the other one struck the man in the face, the victim said. He said the pair stole his car keys and ran southbound toward Manchester.

About forty minutes later, a group of people reported they were robbed on the 2000 block of Kraft.

The three victims, all in their early 20s, were leaving a parked vehicle when one of the suspects displayed a firearm. All of the victims reported they were forced to lie down, and their car keys and cell phones were stolen.

They said the suspects drove off in the vehicle, which was later located downtown Sunday night.

The suspect descriptions are the same for both cases.

One of the men is described as an African-American male, approximately 5 foot, 8 inches tall, wearing a cast on his arm, a dark sweatshirt and light-colored pants.

The other man is described as African-American male, approximately 6 feet tall, with an afro, wearing a dark sweatshirt and a dark pair of pants.

The stolen vehicle from the second incident was recovered, St. Louis Police said. A teen was taken into custody but it is unclear if he is connected to the pair of robberies.