× Woman killed after shooting at police

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say officers have shot and killed a woman who pulled out a gun and fired at officers outside a St. Joseph bar.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the shooting happened Sunday night after officers responded to a disturbance call and spotted several people fleeing. Police say officers were chasing after the people when the woman pulled out a gun.

Cmdr. Eric Protzman says no officers were struck.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. No other details were immediately released, including the name of the woman killed.

___

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri