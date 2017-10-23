Woman killed after shooting at police
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say officers have shot and killed a woman who pulled out a gun and fired at officers outside a St. Joseph bar.
The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the shooting happened Sunday night after officers responded to a disturbance call and spotted several people fleeing. Police say officers were chasing after the people when the woman pulled out a gun.
Cmdr. Eric Protzman says no officers were struck.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. No other details were immediately released, including the name of the woman killed.
Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri
39.767458 -94.846681