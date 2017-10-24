Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…OCTOBER 25, 2017

More weather and temperature swings on the way…a cold start Wednesday morning…a little better in the afternoon…low 60’s and still windy…a fast warm up on Thursday with light wind…75 in the afternoon…then here comes a fall arctic cold front early Friday morning…it means biz…clouds and wind driven rain showers…49 for the high and dropping…maybe some snowflakes and/or flurries Friday night…then just cold all weekend long…a hard freeze each weekend morning…warming up a little next week.