DIY home technology tips

Posted 12:40 pm, October 24, 2017, by , Updated at 12:28PM, October 24, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Controlling your home environment is easier than ever with the right smartphone apps, but even something as simple as a lightbulb can bring big changes to your rooms. Here to talk about the latest home technology are Today's Homeowner hosts Danny Lipford and daughter Chelsea Lipford-Wolf.