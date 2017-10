Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. _St. Louis County police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 69-year-old Timothy Conrad. He was last seen at his home in Wildwood where relatives found suicide notes.

Conrad suffers from depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

He's 5'7", 230 pounds, with white hair and a white mustache. He was wearing a white and black striped shirt and a black jacket.

If you have any information, call St. Louis County Police or 911.