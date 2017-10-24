Free cab rides in Kirkwood start Oct. 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. _Beginning Thursday (Oct. 26), the city of Kirkwood will offer a free downtown electric cab service during times when there is high demand for public parking.

Austin-based company Electric Cab North America is providing the Downtown Kirkwood Connector pilot program as part of the city's downtown master plan and parking study.

The company will offer rides to downtown visitors from 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 1-9 p.m. on Saturdays. The service is free; drivers will not expect payment or tips.

For now, pick-up and drop-off locations for cabs will be Kirkwood City Hall, Station Plaza garages and customer parking in the northern end of the district. More stops may be added later.

City leaders hope visitors will travel to Kirkwood and park in the areas where parking is more available, then hail or call (314) 252-8889 to request a cab to access the busier parts of downtown.

The program is expected to run through November 18 but may be extended to the end of the year.

There will be a ribbon cutting Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Historic Kirkwood Train Station to kick off the program which begins at 5 p.m.